NEW YORK — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Monday:
Tesla Inc., down $3.55 to $319.27
CEO Elon Musk wrote that he had abandoned an effort to take the electric car maker private.
American Woodmark Corp., up $4.65 to $89.60
The cabinet maker had a better first quarter than analysts expected.
Tilray Inc., up $9.58 to $53.44
The company said regulators in Nova Scotia gave it approval to supply cannabis products in Canada.
General Motors Co., up $1.74 to $37.69
U.S. automakers jumped as investors hoped the U.S. and Mexico are getting closer to a trade deal.
Pfizer Inc., down 82 cents to $41.58
The stock gave up some of its recent gains, but the company said an experimental heart drug reduced the risk of death.
Caterpillar Inc., up $3.83 to $142.04
Industrial companies fared better than the rest of the market on Monday.
Goldman Sachs Group Inc., up $7.49 to $242.60
Banks climbed as interest rates turned higher.
Duke Energy Corp., down 82 cents to $80.59
Utilities and other high-dividend stocks fell.
