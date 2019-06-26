General Mills stock fell 6% in premarket trading Wednesday as the food company's better-than-expected profit was tempered by lower sales in its latest quarter.

The maker of Yoplait yogurt and Betty Crocker cake mixes posted adjusted earnings per share of 83 cents, beating analysts' consensus by six cents on a quarterly profit of $570 million. That positive surprise was offset by the quarter's net sales of $4.16 billion, which fell below the $4.24 billion expected by 17 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters.

General Mills' stock has been riding a wave of enthusiasm this year, up nearly 38% and outpacing the S&P 500 by twofold. Wednesday's fourth quarter and year-end results highlight the company's ongoing challenge of balancing top and bottom line growth as the packaged food sector of big, heritage brands tries to adapt and meet changing consumer preferences.

For the full year ending May 26, General Mills delivered on its financial promises made at the outset of the fiscal year with adjusted earnings per share of $3.22 being above forecast. The company posted revenue of $16.86 billion, which was below consensus of $16.94 billion.

"I'm pleased to say that we executed well, successfully transitioned Blue Buffalo into our portfolio, and delivered our financial commitments in fiscal 2019," Jeff Harmening, General Mills chief executive, said in a premarket release. "We'll look to improve our performance again in fiscal 2020, and we have plans in place to accelerate our organic sales growth while maintaining our strong margins and cash discipline."

General Mills also offered its fiscal 2020 outlook. Executives expect to grow revenue between 1% and 2% and earnings per share by 3% to 5%.

"In fiscal 2020, our plans include continued strong innovation and investments in capabilities and brand building to accelerate our topline growth, efficiency initiatives to maintain our strong margins, and a disciplined focus on cash to further reduce our leverage," Harmening said in the release.

In May, the company reported results for its pet category a month early. Blue Buffalo pet-food sales shot up 38% during its fourth quarter as the products rolled out at Walmart nationwide. This marks the end of Blue Buffalo's first full year under General Mills and investors have long been eyeing these results as a measure for judging the $8-billion acquisition.

Investors, many initially tepid on the deal, have warmed to the idea after seeing sales growth and margin expansion in the business.

For the year, Blue Buffalo's sales rose 11% and its operating profit, excluding charges related to the deal that brought them together, also rose 11% on a pro forma basis.