General Mills is voluntarily recalling some bags of its Gold Medal Unbleached Flour because of salmonella concerns.
The 5-pound (2.26 kilograms) bags have a "better if used by" date of April 20, 2020 and the UPC code 000-16000-19610-0. Customers should discard the product.
The company says it discovered salmonella during sampling of the product, but it has not received "any direct consumer reports of confirmed illnesses."
General Mills says all other types of Gold Medal Flour are not affected.
Salmonella can lead to fever, diarrhea, nausea and abdominal pain.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Variety
Variety
General Mills recalls some flour over salmonella concerns
General Mills is voluntarily recalling some bags of its Gold Medal Unbleached Flour because of salmonella concerns.
Variety
Humane Society rescues 84 cockatiels from apartment
The San Diego Humane Society has rescued 84 cockatiels from an apartment.
Variety
National Comedy Center to display Kovacs material
The National Comedy Center will give the public its first glimpse of creative papers and artifacts that belonged to the late comedian Ernie Kovacs.
National
Iranian TV anchor held as witness is released from US jail
A prominent American-born anchorwoman on Iranian state television who was held in the U.S. as a material witness was released from jail Wednesday evening.
Variety
New lounge in old La Belle Vie spot pays homage to top bartenders of the Twin Cities
The famous lamb burgers are back, too.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.