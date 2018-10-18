Christmas is coming early for some cereal lovers.

Golden Valley-based General Mills has brought back its holiday favorite Sugar Cookie Toast Crunch for a limited time.

The cookie-flavored cereal described as “a treat that hits the spot when you don’t have time to bake,” was last available during the 2015 holiday season.

It will begin to appear on shelves nationwide this month priced at $2.50 for a midsize box and $3.99 for the family size, according to a General Mills spokesman.

The Cerealously blog first reported on the special Crunch relaunch and its “high cult appeal” after an image of the cereal appeared on Walmart’s website.

General Mills is known for getting in the holiday and seasonal spirit with limited edition cereals like its Pumpkin Spice Cheerios and its Monster Cereals that are released annually in time for Halloween.

