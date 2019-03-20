General Mills reported better-than-expected sales growth and earnings for its latest quarter Wednesday, boosting the company’s confidence to raise its full-year guidance for shareholders.

The Golden Valley-based food manufacturer and marketer posted adjusted earnings per share of 83 cents on $4.2 billion in revenue for its fiscal third quarter ending Feb. 24, sending its stock up more than 5 percent in premarket trading Wednesday. Seventeen analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings per share of 69 cents on $4.19 billion in revenue.

The company’s net sales growth of 8 percent for the quarter was largely due to the inclusion of the high-growth Blue Buffalo pet brand. General Mills bought premium pet foodmaker Blue Buffalo in April 2018 for $8 billion, the second-largest acquisition in its 153-year history.

When excluding the benefit of acquisitions like Blue Buffalo, General Mills still managed to grow organic sales 1 percent.

“We had a strong third quarter, with positive organic sales growth and significant operating margin expansion,” said Jeff Harmening, General Mills chief executive, in a premarket news release. “Our year-to-date performance and fourth- quarter plans give us confidence that we will meet or exceed all of our key fiscal 2019 targets.”

Given the company’s results and its continued rollout of Blue Buffalo products in Walmart this spring, General Mills is raising its full-year earnings per share guidance from flat to down 3 percent to between flat and up 1 percent from $3.11 per share last year.

General Mills expects its net sales, and organic net sales, to finish near the lower end of its guidance range of between 9 to 10 percent, and between flat and up 1 percent, respectively.

The company’s fiscal year ends in late May.

General Mills, maker of Nature Valley, Old El Paso and Cheerios products, posted a profit of $447 million, down from $941 million due to a one-time bump from the new federal tax law in last year’s third quarter.

The company needed a good quarter to continue its positive momentum with investors. After taking a beating in 2018, the company’s stock is up 30 percent since its five-year low in December. Investors expected to see positive returns from Blue Buffalo’s expansion in the second half of its 2019 fiscal year, which includes this quarter, and into 2020.