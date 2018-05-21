NEW YORK — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Monday:
General Electric Co., up 29 cents to $15.26
The conglomerate will get $2.9 billion as it combines its train engine business with Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies.
LaSalle Hotel Properties, up $1.71 to $33.61
The real estate investment trust agreed to be bought by investment firm Blackstone for $3.7 billion.
MB Financial Inc., up $5.63 to $49.28
The bank accepted an offer from Fifth Third Bancorp worth $4.7 billion.
Micron Technology Inc., up $2.09 to $55.48
The chipmaker raised its profit and sales forecasts for the fiscal third quarter.
Roper Technologies Inc., up $5.74 to $281.21
Industrial companies climbed Monday after the U.S. and China said they had made progress in resolving their trade dispute.
Alphabet Inc., up $14.37 to $1,084.01
Technology companies also got a lift from the easing of trade tensions and fared better than the rest of the market.
United States Steel Corp., down $1.40 to $35.06
Steel producers traded lower after the U.S. said it's delaying its proposed tariffs on Chinese goods including steel.
Exxon Mobil Corp., up 98 cents to $82.28
Energy companies advanced as benchmark U.S. crude oil rose 1.3 percent
