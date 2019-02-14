WAUKESHA, Wis. _ Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $75.6 million.

The Waukesha, Wisconsin-based company said it had profit of $1.20 per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and non-recurring costs, came to $1.42 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.39 per share.

The generator maker posted revenue of $563.4 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $551.9 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $238.3 million, or $3.54 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.02 billion.

Generac Holdings shares have climbed nearly 3 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 14 percent in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GNRC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GNRC