WAUKESHA, Wis. _ Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $75.8 million.

The Waukesha, Wisconsin-based company said it had profit of $1.11 per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and pretax expenses, were $1.43 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.08 per share.

The generator maker posted revenue of $559.5 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $495.4 million.

Generac Holdings shares have risen nearly 3 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen slightly more than 2 percent in the last 12 months.

