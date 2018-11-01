WAUKESHA, Wis. _ Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $75.8 million.
The Waukesha, Wisconsin-based company said it had profit of $1.11 per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and pretax expenses, were $1.43 per share.
The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.08 per share.
The generator maker posted revenue of $559.5 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $495.4 million.
Generac Holdings shares have risen nearly 3 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen slightly more than 2 percent in the last 12 months.
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GNRC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GNRC
