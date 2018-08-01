WAUKESHA, Wis. _ Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $51 million.

On a per-share basis, the Waukesha, Wisconsin-based company said it had profit of 82 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and to extinguish debt, came to $1.11 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 91 cents per share.

The generator maker posted revenue of $494.9 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $447.7 million.

Generac Holdings shares have climbed 8.5 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 49 percent in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GNRC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GNRC