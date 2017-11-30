Genealogist: Meghan Markle descended from English king
Associated Press
November 30, 2017 — 10:40am
Video (01:02) : People Magazine deputy editor Dan Wakeford talks about the "completely different" Meghan Markle and the American public's obsession with the U.K. royal family.
BOSTON — Prince Harry's bride-to-be, Meghan Markle, may have some royal blood after all.
A U.S. researcher who specializes in finding the American descendants of British monarchs said Thursday that Markle is a direct descendant of England's King Edward III, who ruled from 1327 until 1377. The genealogist, Gary Boyd Roberts, says she and Harry are 17th cousins.
The 36-year-old Markle will not formally be known as Princess Meghan when she marries because she is not of royal birth, though she will become Her Royal Highness Princess Henry of Wales.
Roberts is affiliated with the Boston-based New England Historic Genealogical Society , one of the world's premier genealogical organizations.
He says Markle's royal lineage comes through the Rev. William Skipper, who arrived in New England in 1639. He's an ancestor of Markle's father.
Gallery: Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle smile as they pose for the media in the grounds of Kensington Palace in London, Monday Nov. 27, 2017. It was announced Monday that Prince Harry, fifth in line for the British throne, will marry American actress Meghan Markle in the spring, confirming months of rumors. (Dominic Lipinski/PA via AP)
Matt Dunham – Associated Press
Dominic Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire – TNS - TNS
Matt Dunham – Associated Press
Matt Dunham – Associated Press
Matt Dunham – Associated Press
Jonathan Brady – Associated Press
Gallery: Town Crier Tony Appleton holds a scroll outside Green Park in central London near Buckingham Palace after it was announced that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to be engaged. Monday Nov. 27, 2017. Britain's royal palace says Prince Harry and actress Meghan Markle are engaged and will marry in the spring of 2018. The announcement came Monday from the office of Harry's father, Prince Charles. (Jonathan Brady/PA via AP)
Matt Dunham – Associated Press
Colleen Kelly – Associated Press
Nathan Denette – Associated Press
Nathan Denette – Associated Press
Matt Sayles – Associated Press
Evan Agostini – Associated Press
John Stillwell – Associated Press
