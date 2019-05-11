The study subjects had been thin all their lives, and not because they had unusual metabolisms. They just did not care much about food.

They never ate enormous amounts, never obsessed on the next meal. Now, a group of researchers in Britain may have found the reason.

The people carry a genetic alteration that mutes appetite. It also greatly reduces their chances of getting diabetes or heart disease.

The scientists’ study, published in the journal Cell, relied on data from the U.K. Biobank, which includes a half million people ages 40 to 69. Participants have provided DNA samples and medical records.

Another study in the same journal also used data from this population to develop a genetic risk score for obesity. It can help predict, as early as childhood, who is at high risk for a lifetime of obesity and who is not.

Together, the studies confirm a truth that there are biological reasons that some struggle with their weight and others do not, and the biological impacts often are seen on appetite, not metabolism. People who gain too much weight or fight to stay thin feel hungrier than naturally thin people.

The study of the appetite-dulling mutation was led by Dr. Sadaf Farooqi, professor of metabolism and medicine at the University of Cambridge, and Nick Wareham, an epidemiologist at the university.

The study drew on Farooqi’s research into gene MC4R. She has probed it for 20 years, but for the opposite reason: to understand why some people are overweight, not why some are thin.

People with MC4R mutations tend to be obese. Researchers have recorded as many as 300 mutations in this gene, and they are the most common single-gene cause of obesity. Mutations in the gene account for 6 percent of children with severe obesity.

The mutations destroy satiety, the feeling of fullness after a meal, Farooqi and her colleagues found.

Normally, when people eat a meal, the gene is switched on and sends a signal telling people they are full. Then the gene turns itself off. But some people carry a rare mutation in MC4R that prevents the gene from working.

As a result, their bodies never get the signal that they have eaten enough. They always feel hungry and often are overweight. Their risk of diabetes and heart disease is 50 percent higher than those without the mutation.

In the new study, Farooqi and her colleagues found that in some thin people, the MC4R gene is always turned on, instead of always off, because of different mutations involving a previously unknown metabolic pathway. These people continually feel satiated. About 6 percent of the population carries such protective mutations.

“This proves that MC4R is an important, if not the most important, controller of weight,” Farooqi said. And the new pathway provides an obvious target for drugs to protect against obesity.

In the other study of U.K. Biobank data, Dr. Amit V. Khera, a cardiologist at Massachusetts General Hospital, and his colleagues sought a way of predicting who is destined to struggle with weight and who would be spared.

The scientists put together an obesity risk score based on DNA alterations at 2 million places in the genome. People with the highest scores weighed 30 pounds more on average than those with the lowest scores. Among the very obese, 60 percent had a high score. “We were shocked by the difference,” said Dr. Sekar Kathiresan, a co-author of the paper and a geneticist at the Broad Institute in Boston.

The researchers confirmed their findings in 300,000 participants in other genetic studies. At birth, babies with high scores weighed the same as babies with low scores, the scientists found.

By age 3½, though, they were heavier on average than others their age. By age 8, the children often were obese, and by late adolescence they weighed on average 30 pounds more than those with low risk scores.