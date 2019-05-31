Gedney Foods Co. is laying off 38 people at its Chaska pickle production plant.

The pickle maker will layoff the workers in two phases on July 31 and August 31. The news comes four years after it laid off about 100 workers, reducing the Chaska-based company’s employee count to 75, citing the loss of a major co-packing contract at that time. It’s unclear from the WARN notice filed with the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development why Gedney is making these cuts or what it means for its future.

Sun Valley, Calif.-based PMC Global Inc. bought the company a decade ago. The holding company also owns businesses in plastics, chemical, finance, health and beauty, construction among other industries. Gary Ethan Kamins, a president of PMC Global, is listed with the Minnesota Secretary of State as Gedney’s chief executive. Both he and Esther Kirk, the director of human resources, along with multiple other company representatives, did not return multiple calls and e-mails requesting comment.

The Teamsters Local 289, which represents Gedney’s manufacturing workers, declined to comment.

Chaska Mayor Mark Windschitl said he had heard about the layoffs, but didn’t know what it meant for the company’s production levels or future.

The nearly 140-year-old business, founded in 1881 as The M.A. Gedney Pickling Co., sells under the Gedney brand in the Midwest where it is sometimes known as “The Minnesota Pickle.” The company sells under the Cains brand in New England and Del Monte brand nationally. It also manufactures pickles, relishes, condiments and preserves under store brands.

Earlier this month, Gedney launched a full line of organic pickles and relishes.