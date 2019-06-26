Envisioning a lake’s “water column’’ and where fish are in it helps fill live wells. Picture a section of water from the surface to the lake bottom. For anglers’ purposes, that’s a “column.” In bright light, walleyes and other fish will be at the column’s bottom or suspended at some mid-(or other) point. A sonar device (fish finder) can locate fish in a water column. Fish “suspended’’ in midcolumn can be fooled with live bait placed there by slip bobbers or other means, or by crankbaits that “count down’’ to desired depths and/or suspend there.

Dennis Anderson