Knowing how to use planing boards at this time of year can put walleyes in your boat that otherwise would escape your jigs or crankbaits. Planing boards can look complicated. But they’re not. Youtube instructions are readily available online. The key is to buy a couple and experiment. The goal is to run one (or more) on each side of the boat with crankbaits or other lures trolled at various steps, away from the boat. This allows you to cover more of the water column, absent motor noise, then you could simply by dragging baits behind the transom.

DENNIS ANDERSON