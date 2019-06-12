Gear alert
Golfing and fishing have little in common. But anglers, particularly those who worry about leaving a boat landing with aquatic vegetation attached to their watercraft or trailers, could take a cue from golfers and carry a telescoping golf ball retriever with them. Some extend 10 feet and, with slight modification to their ends, can be used to remove water plants from otherwise unreachable areas. Price: About $20.
Dennis Anderson
