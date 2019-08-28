Most people plan fishing vacations for summer. But fall's cooling weather provides some of Minnesota's best walleye and northern pike action. Fish are in transition, so autumn crankbait trolling and live-bait rigging can outproduce jigging. Best gear to own at this time is a calendar: The hottest bites typically occur during the full moons of September and October, and the days immediately preceding each. Plan to be on the water then.

DENNIS ANDERSON