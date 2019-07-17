Barry Schwartz in his book “The Paradox of Choice’’ argues the more choices a consumer has, the more anxious he or she will be. Schwartz wasn’t talking specifically about fishing line but could have been. Here’s a stress-reducing hint for jig-fishing walleye anglers: Buy a quality braided line, and with a small barrel swivel, attach about 18 inches of fluorocarbon to its end. This rig combines good, stretch-less hook-setting capability with line invisibility near the jig and bait.

DENNIS ANDERSON