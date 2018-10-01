NEW YORK — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Monday:
General Electric Co., up 80 to $12.09
The industrial company replaced John Flannery, who became its CEO and chairman a little more than a year ago.
Tesla Inc., up $45.93 to $310.70
Elon Musk will remain CEO of the electric car maker after settling a lawsuit brought by regulators.
Dean Foods Co., up 6 cents to $7.16
U.S. dairy farmers will get greater access to Canadian markets after the two countries agreed to a new trade pact.
General Motors Co., up 53 cents to $34.20
The trade agreement appeared to make tariffs on imported autos less likely.
Akorn Inc., down $7.62 to $5.36
A court ruled against Akorn and said German health care company Fresenius can back out of its deal to buy it.
Praxair Inc., up $8.14 to $168.87
Chinese regulators approved the industrial gas company's merger with Linde of Germany.
Vornado Realty Trust, down 72 cents to $72.28
Real estate and utility companies slipped Monday as rising yields encouraged investors to buy bonds.
Chevron Corp., up $2.11 to $124.39
Energy companies rose as oil prices continued to climb.
