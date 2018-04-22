No old-line company embraced the digital wave with more gusto than General Electric. The industrial giant spent billions, hired thousands of software engineers, and even created image-morphing television ads to recast itself as “a digital-industrial company.”

The scope of GE’s digital ambitions was put on full display in 2015, when the company set up GE Digital as its own business within the industrial conglomerate. Jeffrey Immelt, then chief executive, boldly declared GE’s goal to become a “top 10 software company” by 2020.

Today, there are no such ambitions. The spending at GE Digital is being slashed, amid layoffs and sharply narrowed aims at GE under John Flannery, who became chief executive in August.

In November, Flannery told investors that expenses at GE Digital would be cut this year by more than 25 percent, or about $400 million. While he insisted the digital initiatives at GE are “very key” to the company, he added, “we want a much more focused strategy.”

No one disputes the overarching vision of the so-called industrial internet of things — which includes low-cost sensors and a flood of data and clever software that should deliver insights to cut costs, conserve fuel and design better products, faster. But the company greatly underestimated the challenges of creating all the software needed to achieve that grand vision, said analysts and former GE managers.

GE’s technical prowess, they said, lies in designing and manufacturing big machines like power-plant turbines, jet engines and medical-imaging equipment. Its traditional software skills have been in the specialized programs that control the machines and factory operations. GE Digital was a striking departure into cloud-based internet software, data analytics and artificial intelligence tools like machine learning.

“GE reached too far outside its expertise and too fast,” said Steven Winoker, an analyst at UBS. “And it became a financial black hole.”

Just how much GE has invested in its digital initiatives is uncertain, but it has been several billion dollars. In an article last year in the Harvard Business Review, Immelt wrote that in 2016 “we put about $4 billion into developing analytics software and machine learning capabilities.”

GE’s digital effort dates to 2011, when Immelt recruited William Ruh, an executive at Cisco Systems. Later that year, the company set up a center in San Ramon, Calif. At the time, Ruh announced big plans to hire as many as 400 software engineers to write code for the industrial internet.

In its early days, the San Ramon center concentrated on writing data analysis and modeling software for applications like predicting when a gas turbine or jet engine would need maintenance, before the machine failed. In 2013, GE called that software Predix.

The product plan later broadened to include a cloud-based software platform for handling all kinds of sensor and machine data, and secure communications from the factory floor to data centers. GE even built its own data centers.

The software platform under development was often referred to as an operating system for the industrial internet. When the product concept expanded, so did the Predix brand.

Today, according to former GE engineers, Predix has been pared back to mainly a set of software tools to help write applications rather than being connected to layers of code for automating data analysis.

The priority at GE Digital is now on selling products for specific industrial applications, sold as offerings in the “Predix portfolio,” and tailored for GE’s roster of existing industrial customers. Less emphasis is being put on all-purpose software for the wider industrial world.

In an interview, Ruh described the change at GE Digital as “a pivot” rather than a retreat. “We’re still 1,000 percent behind our Predix portfolio,” he said.

GE Digital, Ruh insisted, is building a business for the long term. Revenue from the Predix portfolio products reached $550 million last year, he said, and sales are growing rapidly. GE Digital’s total revenue of $4 billion also includes all of GE’s traditional industrial software, and the unit’s global workforce is more than 4,000.

“Our approach is heads-down,” Ruh said. “We’re going to show you success.”

For his part, Flannery has consistently declared his support for GE’s digital-industrial vision — but that does not guarantee the future for GE Digital. Flannery is selling off businesses to streamline the company.

A smaller GE might not need a stand-alone digital unit. Some analysts recommend putting all the software in the industrial divisions, like power and aviation, closer to customers.

“San Ramon shouldn’t exist,” said Scott Davis, chief executive of Melius Research, an independent financial analysis firm.