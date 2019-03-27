Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka, a leading gun rights advocate, said Tuesday he would be willing to hear proposals to expand criminal background checks and adopt a “red flag” law if the House passes both bills this year.

“It hasn’t been a priority of ours but what I will say is if the House passes universal background check and red flag laws off the floor, I am committed to giving those bills and other gun bills a hearing in the Senate,” Gazelka told the Star Tribune in an interview.

The Nisswa Republican has previously said he would “do everything in my power” to block new gun control measures this session.

Two Senate bills have yet to be heard ahead of Friday’s deadline to move legislation through committees. Sen. Ron Latz, D-St. Louis Park, who is sponsoring the bills, closed Tuesday’s Senate Judiciary and Public Safety Finance and Policy Committee hearing with a plea for the committee’s GOP chairman to schedule hearings.

“Well noted, thank you,” said Sen. Warren Limmer, R-Maple Grove, who chairs that committee. Limmer has said previously that he would defer to Gazelka on when or whether to hear gun legislation.

House Democrats have made enacting new gun laws a top priority this session, citing a sustained activist movement in the wake of last year’s high school shooting in Parkland, Fla., which took the lives of 17 people.

Two House subcommittees have passed a pair of gun safety measures. One would expand criminal background checks to cover private gun transfers. The other would allow relatives or law enforcement to petition a judge to take firearms away from people determined to be a serious threat to themselves or others.

Gazelka said any Senate hearings on gun legislation would also need to include Republican-backed proposals to increase penalties for illegal gun transfers and create a “stand your ground” law allowing deadly force for self-defense.

Background check and red flag legislation would face long odds in Limmer’s committee, which has six Republicans and three Democrats, including Latz. The committee split, 6-3, along party lines earlier this month to reject another controversial issue: recreational marijuana.

Both Gazelka and Limmer have said any new gun measures would need bipartisan support to pass the Senate, where Republicans maintain a 35-32 advantage. Proponents of background checks and red flag laws are meanwhile applying pressure on Republican Senators in suburban districts that include Democratic House seats or were won last election by Gov. Tim Walz, who supports the measures.

Gwen Walz, the first lady, also recently spoke out against the Senate “standing in the way of democracy,” and led “put it up for a vote” chants at a rally earlier this month where she told Republicans in districts won by the governor that “we are coming” if they refuse to act on the bills.