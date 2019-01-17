GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip — Gaza's Hamas authorities say they have rescued six Egyptian fishermen in the stormy Mediterranean Sea but that one is still believed to be missing.
The Hamas media office says the rough sea washed the wreckage of their boat ashore on the Nusseirat beach in central Gaza Strip
The fishermen were taken to a Gaza hospital. Local media reports say a 48-year-old Egyptian was missing at sea.
The boat apparently was sailing off the coast of northern Sinai when it got caught up in the bad weather and heavy winter winds sweeping the region.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From World
World
May battles to keep Brexit on track after no-confidence win
British Prime Minister Theresa May is reaching out to opposition parties and other lawmakers Thursday in a battle to keep Brexit on track after surviving a no-confidence vote.
World
American anchor for Iranian TV is arrested on visit to US
A prominent American anchorwoman on Iranian state television has been arrested by the FBI during a visit to the U.S., the broadcaster reported Wednesday, and her son said she was being held in a prison, apparently as a material witness.
World
Australian prime minister begins 2-day visit to Fiji
Australia's prime minister has sidestepped a diplomatic dispute over a suspected extremist's nationality and brushed off criticism that he is burdening Pacific neighbors with unsustainable debt as he begins a two-day visit to Fiji.
World
Gaza authorities: 6 Egyptian fishermen rescued, 1 missing
Gaza's Hamas authorities say they have rescued six Egyptian fishermen in the stormy Mediterranean Sea but that one is still believed to be missing.
World
The Latest: French government holds special Brexit meeting
The Latest on Brexit (all times local):
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.