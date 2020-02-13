ABILENE, Texas — Clay Gayman registered 19 points as Abilene Christian defeated Houston Baptist 81-67 on Wednesday night.
Kolton Kohl had 15 points for Abilene Christian (14-10, 9-4 Southland Conference), which earned its fifth consecutive home victory. Joe Pleasant added 12 points. Payten Ricks had 12 points.
Benjamin Uloko had 14 points for the Huskies (3-19, 3-10). Ian DuBose added 14 points. Philip McKenzie had 13 points.
Abilene Christian plays Texas A&M-Corpus Christi on the road on Saturday. Houston Baptist faces Lamar on the road on Saturday.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Sports on TV and radio
Where to find today's games.
Wolves
Graham, Hornets rally to beat Timberwolves 115-108
The young Charlotte Hornets are riding some positive vibes into the All-Star break.
Wolves
Doncic shines in return from injury, Mavs beat Kings 130-111
Before heading to the All-Star game to play with his basketball idol, Luka Doncic returned from injury to test a pairing that's a lot more important to the Dallas Mavericks sensation.
Gophers
Grimes scores 22, No. 20 Houston holds off USF 62-58
Quentin Grimes to the rescue.
Gophers
Stunner in the ATL: Ga Tech upsets No. 5 Louisville 64-58
Right from the opening tip, Chris Mack fretted that his team just wasn't ready to play.