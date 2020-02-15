Gayle Newberry St. Louis Park

I grew up hunting ruffed grouse with my brothers near Walker, in northern Minnesota. So for me, when the time came, it was natural to look for a husband who hunted. We have two dogs, both by the same sire, but 5 years apart. Their breed points but usually doesn’t bark. But the one I took to the Dog Parade Friday at the Pheasant Fest and Quail Classic apparently didn’t get the memo. He’s an excellent hunter, a natural pointer, and has the best nose I’ve ever seen. But he’s not afraid to bark now and then. Still, we love him. His favorite treat is peanut butter on a spoon, and we don’t hold back.