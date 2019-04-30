Barely two months ago, when Pete Buttigieg, the mayor of South Bend, Ind., was rating no higher than 1 or 2% in national polls, he had a well-worn punchline he used as he pitched himself in living rooms and conference rooms where many of the guests were, like him, young, male and gay.

“I’m not asking for monogamy,” he would say.

It was fine to give to the bigger names in the race like Sens. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., and Cory Booker, D-N.J., or former Rep. Beto O’Rourke of Texas. He asked only that they save some for his historic candidacy, too. Now, Buttigieg is looking for commitment.

After vaulting into the top tier of presidential candidates vying for the 2020 Democratic nomination, Buttigieg is building on the fly a nationwide network of donors that is anchored by many wealthy and well-connected figures in lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender political circles.

From cocktail parties in Manhattan, where composer Stephen Sondheim appeared in March, to larger events, like a planned June gala at the Beverly Hills home of TV producer Ryan Murphy, the LGBT donor base is helping push Buttigieg from the margins of the presidential contest into the same moneyed circles that raised millions of dollars for Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton.

Top LGBT donors face no shortage of allies among the 20 Democratic candidates. But Buttigieg’s candidacy has struck a powerful chord. Though many said they believed they would see a gay man or lesbian become a serious contender for the White House one day, most of them had never considered it beyond the abstract.

“There is absolutely no way to be cavalier about this candidacy — it is extraordinary,” said television producer Richie Jackson, who hosted a fundraiser for Buttigieg in April.

The flood of money does not come without risk. Though Buttigieg’s campaign announced last week that it would no longer accept contributions from federal lobbyists, and also said it was refunding $30,250 from lobbyists who had already donated, many of his gay donors have ties to the kinds of elite businesses that could tarnish his image as the poster boy of small-town, Midwestern America.