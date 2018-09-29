TASHKENT, Uzbekistan — After years of injury struggles, Margarita Gasparyan won her first WTA title since 2015 at the Tashkent Open on Saturday.
Gasparyan swept aside her 17-year-old fellow Russian Anastasia Potapova 6-2, 6-1, breaking Potapova's serve twice at the start of each set.
Gasparyan won the now-defunct Baku Cup in 2015 and was ranked a career-high 41st in 2016 but had her career derailed by an injury requiring repeated knee operations.
Now ranked 299th in the world, she is 167 places below Potapova.
It was Potapova's second career final and second loss after being beaten by Olga Danilovic in Moscow in July.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Golf
Europe extends Ryder Cup lead to 8-4 behind 'Moliwood'
Europe was on the verge of blowing open the Ryder Cup by winning three matches Saturday morning in fourballs to build an 8-4 lead over the Americans for its largest three-session lead since 2004.
Sports
Gasparyan wins in Tashkent for 1st title since 2015
After years of injury struggles, Margarita Gasparyan won her first WTA title since 2015 at the Tashkent Open on Saturday.
Golf
The Latest: Europeans build big lead at Ryder Cup
The Latest on the Ryder Cup at Le Golf National (all times local):
Motorsports
Toro Rosso confirms Kvyat to return to F1 in 2019
Daniil Kvyat will be hoping it's third time lucky at Toro Rosso.
Motorsports
Hamilton fastest in 3rd practice at Russian GP
Lewis Hamilton was fastest again in the third practice session for the Russian Grand Prix on Saturday as he targets a win which would further extend his championship lead over rival Sebastian Vettel.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.