TASHKENT, Uzbekistan — After years of injury struggles, Margarita Gasparyan won her first WTA title since 2015 at the Tashkent Open on Saturday.

Gasparyan swept aside her 17-year-old fellow Russian Anastasia Potapova 6-2, 6-1, breaking Potapova's serve twice at the start of each set.

Gasparyan won the now-defunct Baku Cup in 2015 and was ranked a career-high 41st in 2016 but had her career derailed by an injury requiring repeated knee operations.

Now ranked 299th in the world, she is 167 places below Potapova.

It was Potapova's second career final and second loss after being beaten by Olga Danilovic in Moscow in July.