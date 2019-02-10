NEW YORK — Marc Gasol had seven points and six rebounds in his Toronto debut and the Raptors sent the New York Knicks to their 16th straight loss, 104-99 Saturday night.

Acquired from Memphis before Thursday's trade deadline, Gasol played 19 minutes. The three-time All-Star entered late in the first quarter and made a hook shot on his first try.

Kyle Lowry scored 22 points and Serge Ibaka added 15 points and 13 rebounds for the Raptors.

New York closed to 91-90 on a 3-pointer from rookie Kadeem Allen with 5 minutes left. Danny Green hit back-to-back 3s to extend the lead 97-90.

Mario Hezonja's 3-pointer with 11 seconds to go pulled the Knicks within 102-99. A pair of free throws from Lowry sealed it with eight seconds left.

Green and Norman Powell each had 14 points for the Raptors, who have won their last three games, all on the road.

Rookie Kevin Knox had 20 points and DeAndre Jordan had 10 points and 18 rebounds for a Knicks team that has not won a game since beating the Los Angeles Lakers on Jan. 4.

New York has lost 29 of its last 31 games.

The Knicks took a 14-3 lead on Jordan's put-back dunk before the Raptors called a timeout.

TIP-INS

Raptors: F Kahwi Leonard returned to the lineup after missing Thursday's game at Atlanta due to a sore left knee. He scored 11 points, shooting 4-for-15 in 32 minutes.

Knicks: Allen had a career-high 14 points.

UP NEXT

Raptors: Host the Brooklyn Nets on Monday night.

Knicks: Visit the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday night.