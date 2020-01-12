CAMARILLO, Calif. — The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline has jumped 4 cents per gallon to $2.64 over the past three weeks.
Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday that gas prices are unlikely to continue to increase because crude oil costs have dropped.
The price at the pump is 33 cents higher than it was a year ago.
The highest average price in the nation for regular-grade gas is $3.58 per gallon in Honolulu.
The lowest average is $2.21 in Houston.
The average price of diesel is $3.08, up two cents.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Business
Business
Gas prices jump 4 cents per gallon to $2.64 in past 3 weeks
The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline has jumped 4 cents per gallon to $2.64 over the past three weeks.
Business
Frey Foundation's next generation has firsthand knowledge of pressing social issues
Flor Treviño Frey brings corporate, nonprofit and entrepreneurial experience as well as a distinct personal perspective to her new role.
Business
The minimum wage is rising, but these workers are being left behind
Students, workers on small farms and those with disabilities are among workers exempt from the hike.
Business
Minnesota mergers and acquisitions
12/31, The Beautiful Group LLC-Regis Corp.: Regis Corp. has reacquired 200 salons it sold to the Beautiful Group in 2017 to protect its financial interests.…
Business
Insider trading
Bio-Techne Corp. Charles R. Kummeth, CEO Exercised options: 38,118 Price: $67.46 Shares sold: 38,118 Price: $217.28-$221.13 Date: Jan.…