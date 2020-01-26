CAMARILLO, Calif. — The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline has declined 4 cents a gallon to $2.60 over the past two weeks.
Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday that the pump price responded to a drop in crude oil costs.
The highest average price in the nation for regular-grade gas is $3.58 per gallon in Honolulu.
The lowest average is $2.16 in Houston.
The average price of diesel is $3.05, down two cents.
