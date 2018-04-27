DETROIT — Wayne State University's main campus in Detroit is being evacuated and classes canceled due to a natural gas line break.
The school says on its website that a construction crew struck an underground gas main Friday afternoon and fire officials have requested a 1,000-foot (305-meter) evacuation radius around the leak.
The school says "the odor and sound of escaping natural gas is very strong in the area." Students, staff and faculty are being urged to avoid the area until further notice.
More than a dozen buildings have been shut down, including the graduate school, Hilberry Theatre, campus bookstore, an undergraduate library and science library.
