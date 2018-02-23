DALLAS — Fire officials suspect a natural gas leak has caused an explosion that collapsed the roof of a newly renovated house, killing an 11-year-old girl and injuring four other members of her family.

The blast happened about 6:30 a.m. Friday in a neighborhood about one-third of a mile north of Dallas Love Field airport. Firefighters arrived to find the shattered home but no fire and four injured family members waiting in the front yard, one of whom was holding the unconscious girl in his arms. Fire-rescue spokesman Jason Evans says efforts to resuscitate the girl began immediately, but she was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Evans said two other homes had gas-leak explosions this month. Homes in the neighborhood have been evacuated and Atmos Energy crews are searching for other leaks.