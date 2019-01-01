SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Officials say a downtown Syracuse hotel has been evacuated on New Year's Day because of an apparent carbon monoxide leak, and five people were taken to a hospital.
Emergency personnel responded to the Genesee (jen-ess-EE') Grande Hotel around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday. The hotel is not far from Syracuse University.
Syracuse Police Detective George Hack says the five people were taken to a hospital as a precaution.
It's not immediately confirmed how many people were at the hotel at the time.
A spokeswoman for power company National Grid says the gas leak appears to have been carbon monoxide, and crews are working to trace its source.
The hotel's general manager hasn't immediately returned a call.
