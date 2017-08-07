A bulldozer hit and ruptured a natural gas line Monday afternoon just east of the University of Minnesota, halting light rail service in the area, prompting the evacuation of buildings and a warning for people not to drive in that vicinity.

The gas is escaping from a ruptured 12-inch main line along 4th Street SE. between 27th and 29th Streets, the Fire Department said.

All buildings within a block of the leak are being evacuated, the Fire Department added.

Fire crews are monitoring the area, and CenterPoint Energy is en route to mitigate the leak.

Gas is escaping from the point of the rupture, but there otherwise are “no gas readings in the area,” the Fire Department said in a tweet.

CenterPoint spokeswoman Rebecca Virden said the leak is at 4th Street and 27th Avenue SE. and was caused by a worker not associated with the utility.

“The light rail has been stopped from going through as a safety precaution to avoid a spark,” Virden said. Buses are filling in for green line riders between the Raymond and West Bank stations.

Virden said people in buildings close to that intersection should not wait for any evacuation order and should leave “on foot and not drive their car in the area.”

A Papa John’s Pizza outlet on 27th is sending its drivers around the area that is sealed off from traffic, meaning deliveries are taking a few extra minutes.

An employee at Anytime Fitness, located within steps of the intersection, said the workout facility has received no instructions to evacuate as of 3:50 p.m. but is going to keep people out for now.

No campus buildings have been evacuated, said U spokesman Steve Henneberry.