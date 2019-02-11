COLUMBUS, Ohio — Crews investigating a gas leak near the Columbus Blue Jackets downtown arena that caused the hockey team to cancel its practice say the area is safe.

Reports of people smelling gas in the area on Monday forced people in several buildings to evacuate, including Blue Jackets' employees who were inside Nationwide Arena.

The entertainment district in Ohio's capital city is home to several restaurants, taverns and other businesses.

Columbia Gas says it's investigating what caused the smell and that high readings of gas in the area had dropped by mid-afternoon.

Columbus Fire Battalion Chief Steve Martin told The Columbus Dispatch that some people walking near the arena's loading dock reported smelling gas.

The Blue Jackets say there won't be any impact on their game Tuesday night against Washington.