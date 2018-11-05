GLADWYNE, Pa. — Officials say an apparent gas explosion leveled an empty mansion in an affluent suburb of Philadelphia, reducing the 9,000-sq. foot (836-sq. meter) home to rubble.
Authorities say the explosion at the Gladwyne mansion happened just after 8 p.m. Sunday night. The house was undergoing extensive renovations. Officials say no one was inside the home at the time of the explosion, and the family was staying in a second residence when the mansion exploded.
A spokeswoman for PECO Energy Company says no injuries were reported.
Neighbor Peter Cooke says he heard the explosion suddenly, with his son Michael Cooke comparing it to a meteor strike. The explosion was heard in parts of southern New Jersey.
The fire marshal and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are investigating.
