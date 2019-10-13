BEIJING — Nine people were killed Sunday in a restaurant gas explosion in eastern China, reported state broadcaster CCTV.
The explosion gutted the restaurant and damaged neighboring shops in coastal Jiangsu province's Wuxi city.
CCTV reported that 10 others who were injured are in stable condition. Over 200 rescue workers have been dispatched to the scene.
An overpass collapsed last week in the same city, killing three people inside a car.
Jiangsu was the site of a massive chemical blast in March, when nearly 80 people died in one of China's worst industrial accidents in recent years.
