WAUKESHA, Wis. — An explosion at a Waukesha gas company injured one worker and was strong enough to rattle windows around the city.
Firefighters contained a small fire that broke out Thursday afternoon at Airgas in an industrial park.
Authorities say the explosion was centered in the hydrogen storage area.
Fire officials say the worker who was injured was treated at the scene. Fire and police officials were working with Airgas officials to determine the cause of the blast.
