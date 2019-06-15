– A three-time PGA Tour winner still searching for his first major victory, Kansas native Gary Woodland provided the punctuation on another low-scoring day at the U.S. Open.

He made a 49-foot putt in Friday evening’s gloaming made on his final hole to take a two-shot lead after two rounds at Pebble Beach Golf Links.

At 9-under par, Woodland leads first-round leader and 2013 U.S. Open champion Justin Rose by those two shots, Louis Oosthuizen by two shots and 2014 U.S. Open Rory McIlroy and younger Aaron Wise by four shots.

Known mostly as a long hitter early in his career, he took Friday’s lead with his putter, making crucial putts both at the par-3 17th and Pebble Beach’s iconic 18th closing hole.

“When I make putts, I’m a more confident player,” Woodland said.

Woodland did so on an quirky day when the greens firmed, the wind picked up and a seagull tried to eat Phil Mickelson’s ball on Pebble Beach’s 10th hole.

Former Masters champion Patrick Reed also snapped a wedge over his knee when he muffed two shots around the 18th green late in the day when he was fighting to make the cut.

Woodland’s 9-under score is the lowest 36-hole score to par in a U.S. Open played at Pebble Beach since Gil Morgan shot that Thursday and Friday in 1992.

When asked about the final two rounds Saturday and Sunday, Woodland says nothing changes.

“Keep doing what I’m doing,” he said. “Stick to the game plan: Iron off the tee, drivers on some par 5s. Make some putts and have some fun.”

Two-time defending champion Brooks Koepka is five shots behind Woodland at 4-under par.

Rose trailed by a shot after 36 holes when he won at Merion, beating Jason Day and Phil Mickelson by two shots with a winning score of one-over par.

When asked to compare then and now, Rose called the two situations opposites.

“I must have worked really hard to get back within one because I got off to a poor start at Merion,” Rose said. “And this week obviously I’ve gotten off to a great start.”

Rose shot 71 and 69 the first two days then on a par-70 course and trailed Mickelson by four shots after Thursday’s opening round.

This time around, Rose on Thursday tied Tiger Woods’ record 65 for a U.S. Open round played at Pebble Beach that Woods set in 2000’s opening round when he won by a record 15 shots.

That 65 and Friday’s 70 on an unusually benign U.S. Open course — yearly considered golf’s toughest test — might be why it seems so dissimilar.

“That’s the best I’ve seen somebody get up-and-down around the golf course for two rounds maybe ever,” said three-time major champion Jordan Spieth, one of Rose’s playing partner for the first two days.

The 2016 U.S. Open champion Dustin Johnson led by four shots after two rounds at last year’s U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills on Long Island in a championship won by Koepka.

He’s tied for 19th at two-under par after following Thursday’s 71 with Friday’s 69 and trails Woodland by seven shots.

“I’m going into the weekend a little further back than I’d like to at a major, at the U.S. Open at Pebble Beach,” Johnson said. “I’ve got time to make up some ground. You go out well before the leaders tomorrow and post a good number.”

Also lurking is Graeme McDowell, the 2010 U.S. Open champion at Pebble Beach who is having a resurgence this season after he had completely disappeared off golf’s map. He followed Thursday’s 69 with a 70 on Friday and at 3-under par is six shots behind Woodland.

McDowell started the defense of his Pebble Beach Open by doing 19 holes without a bogey and then did so on his second and third holes in Friday afternoon’s late pairing with Mickelson and Johnson.

“Waiting until 2 p.m. to play with Phil and Dustin on a Friday, it was a nervous start to be honest with you,” McDowell said. “I got smacked in the face a few times. I’m pretty happy how I played after that.”