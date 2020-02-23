CHATANOOGA, Tenn. — Jeff Gary and Maciej Bender scored 17 points apiece as Mercer narrowly beat Chattanooga 85-80 on Saturday.
Kamar Robertson added 16 points and 11 rebounds for the Bears.
Djordje Dimitrijevic had 12 points, six rebounds and six assists for Mercer (15-14, 9-7 Southern Conference).
David Jean-Baptiste had 20 points for the Mocs (17-12, 8-8). Ramon Vila added 18 points and Matt Ryan had 16.
The Bears leveled the season series against the Mocs with the win. Chattanooga defeated Mercer 70-61 on Jan. 4. Mercer faces The Citadel on the road on Wednesday. Chattanooga matches up against VMI on the road on Wednesday.
