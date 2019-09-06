For all the attention paid to the addition of Gary Kubiak to the Vikings’ offensive staff this offseason — and the former Broncos and Texans head coach had a substantial role in reshaping the Vikings’ offense — there’s another Kubiak who might be just as pivotal to the team’s offensive success in 2019.

Klint Kubiak is in his second stint with the team, having come back as the Vikings’ quarterbacks coach this offseason following his time with his father in Denver. It is the younger Kubiak’s relationship with offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski, from their time working together in 2013 and 2014, that paved the way for both Kubiaks to return to Minnesota. As Kirk Cousins’ primary point of contact in the Vikings’ offense, Klint Kubiak is responsible for arguably the team’s most important player.

“We’re similar in how we see football; we’re similar in how we see the world,” Stefanski said this summer. “Klint and I are different in a lot of ways, too, but I’ve really enjoyed being around him and watching him develop as a coach and kind of come into his own. I’m so impressed by how he is with those quarterbacks. His demeanor, I think, is incredible.”

As the younger Kubiak, a former college safety, works with Cousins, his defensive perspective is a valuable one for the quarterback.

“He thinks of the game a lot of times as a safety,” Cousins said. “It’s a great resource to have.”

Here is a look at the rest of the Vikings’ 2019 coaching staff:

Offense

Running backs: Kennedy Polamalu

Now in his third season with the Vikings, he’ll preside over a young backfield led by Dalvin Cook.

Wide receivers: Drew Petzing

The highly regarded assistant, who joined the team in 2014, was promoted from an assistant WR coach role as part of Stefanski’s new staff.

Tight ends: Brian Pariani

He coached with Gary Kubiak in San Francisco, Denver, Houston and Baltimore before joining him in Minnesota. Pariani has four Super Bowl rings from his time with the 49ers and Broncos.

Offensive line/run game coordinator: Rick Dennison

The former offensive coordinator and longtime Kubiak associate is the primary architect of the outside zone running scheme the Vikings will feature prominently this fall.

Defense

Coordinator: George Edwards

He’s in his sixth season with coach Mike Zimmer, as are the team’s three defensive position coaches. While Zimmer calls the defense on game days, Edwards plays a key role in game-planning and overseeing practices.

Defensive line: Andre Patterson

His success with Everson Griffen, Danielle Hunter and Linval Joseph has made him one of the highest-regarded line coaches in the league; he’s a longtime Zimmer confidant and a heavy influence on the head coach’s thoughts about defensive line technique.

Linebackers: Adam Zimmer

The head coach’s son returns for his sixth season in the role, overseeing a group headlined by two players taken in the first two drafts of the Zimmer era: Anthony Barr and Eric Kendricks.

Defensive backs: Jerry Gray

The former defensive coordinator oversees a group stocked with first- and second-round draft picks facing a pivotal season: Harrison Smith is 30, Xavier Rhodes is 29 and Trae Waynes and Mackensie Alexander will be free agents after the year.

Special teams

Coordinator: Marwan Maalouf

Hired from the Dolphins to replace Mike Priefer, Maalouf made his mark in Miami with aggressive units known for their punt blocks. In Minnesota, he’s overseeing a rookie long snapper (Austin Cutting) and new punter (Britton Colquitt).

























