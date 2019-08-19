From l to r, Tim Russell, Sue Scott and Garrison Keillor/Star Tribune photo by Cheryl Meyer

Those pining for the comforts of "Prairie Home Companion" are getting the ultimate Christmas gift.

Garrison Keillor will reunite with key members of the old gang for a series of holiday shows, starting with a performance Nov. 30 at the Pantages Theater in Minneapolis. Stops in San Francisco, New York and Atlanta have also been announced.

The shows will include actors Sue Scott and Tim Russell, as well as sound effects wizard Fred Newman and musicians from Guy's All-Star Shoe Band. Most of the alum members remained on the radio program after Chris Thile took over in 2016, but were eventually dropped as the new host changed the title to "Live From Here" and has attempted to give the public-radio program a new identity.

Many guests and regulars from the "PHC" days have also signed up for a theme cruise to the Caribbean for spring 2020.

Keillor has kept a low profile -- at least by his standards -- since he was accused nearly two years ago of inappropriate behavior at work and several venues canceled his appearances. But Keillor has recently been selling out shows in Minnesota and is gearing up to spend more time on the road. In addition to the four scheduled holiday programs, Keillor is scheduled to make solo appearances across the country with stops in Washington, Idaho and Virginia. Also coming this year: A new book on limericks and a collection of classic Lake Wobegon stories

For ticket and product information visit, garrisonkeillor.com