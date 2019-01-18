During the decade he lived on St. Paul’s Summit Avenue, Garrison Keillor found his favorite room was the wood-paneled office where he wrote.

“It has a fireplace. I love fire. You light one, and everything cheers up,” said the author, creator and longtime host of “A Prairie Home Companion.”

Keillor’s Georgian Revival-style house has eight fireplaces, but that’s not why he bought the place.

“I bought it for my wife,” he said. “I wanted her to have something she would enjoy living in. I was on tour a great deal of the time, so the house was really for her. She is a family person who loves to have people over.”

Keillor and his wife, Jenny Lind Nilsson, recently left the 10,200-square-foot house for a condo one-tenth its size near downtown Minneapolis.

“It’s a little too grand for my wife and I,” he said of the house. “We downsized, which was daunting at first. But it turned into a great pleasure to rid oneself of books one will never read ... a pool table I never played on.”

The backyard patio overlooks downtown St. Paul.

News that Keillor planned to sell his historic house first surfaced in October when his real estate agents posted a photo of it as “Coming Soon” on their Facebook page. The house finally hit the MLS on Friday. During the interval, the home’s wood floors were refinished, and its were rooms were staged to attract a buyer.

“Those are not our furnishings,” Keillor noted of the listing photos. “We had darker, older stuff.”

Keillor, a Brooklyn Park native, also has a home in New York City. “It’s so odd, people assume I’d move to New York,” he said. “Good grief, no!” he said. “I’m a Minnesotan, whatever that means. ... I like New York but I’m not one of them.”

His St. Paul house, built in 1919 for lumber baron George Lindsay and the longtime home of the Weyerhaeuser family, is “one of St. Paul’s landmark homes, immaculately renovated,” said Dave Duddingston, an agent with Keller Williams Realty. “The location on Summit is amazing. That stretch is the premier area, on the bluff with a view of downtown.”

It include a 42-by-20-foot living room big enough to host chamber orchestra concerts. “It’s a beautiful room to hear music in,” said Keillor.

The home also includes a catering kitchen, a billiards room, four second-floor bedrooms with en suite baths and a 1,200-square-foot apartment with two bedrooms and its own kitchen on the third floor. “It could be a perfect nanny’s apartment or for a teen or returning college student,” said Duddingston.

Offered at $2.495 million, it is one of the priciest listings in St. Paul. (A house in Highland Park is currently on the market for $2.59 million, and another on Mississippi River Boulevard sold in October for $2.4 million.)

The home’s association with Keillor has generated a lot of interest, Duddingston said. “It’s a celebrity home. We don’t have a lot of that in St. Paul.”

Keillor hosted parties for “Prairie Home Companion” musicians and crew in the home, he said, as well as his Anoka High School class reunion. “You could do that [in a large house], and I really liked that.”

His favorite memories of living in the house involve his daughter, now 21, when she was growing up there. “She had room to roam ... a hundred stuffed animals. I enjoyed watching her enjoy it.”

But today, “I could live in somebody’s garage and be fairly happy,” he said.

He’s currently immersed in work, writing a memoir and a musical. And rediscovering Minneapolis, a city he hasn’t lived in since his 20s.

“It’s utterly confusing to me. I move across the river and I might as well be in Chicago or Cleveland,” he said.

He’ll miss things about his St. Paul house, such as gazing at the river from the backyard terrace. “It’s really a handsome view,” he said. The slope below the bluff is wooded and home to wild turkeys, a fox and raccoons. “Even though it’s in the middle of the city, there’s a little bit of wildlife. So incongruous and interesting.”

But he’s moved on. “My wife feels more nostalgia for that house than I do. I have a strange ability to walk away, and I did. She keeps going back to pick up mail. I haven’t been back.”

Dave Duddingston, 612-221-5422, and Dan Duddingston, 612-221-4398, of the Duddingston Group, Keller Williams, have the listing.

Kim Palmer • 612-673-4784

@stribkimpalmer