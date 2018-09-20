VILAMOURA, Portugal — Sergio Garcia shot a 5-under 66 and was two strokes off the first-round lead at the Portugal Masters on Thursday as the Spanish golfer looked to find some form in his final event before next week's Ryder Cup.
He is one of four wild-card selections by European Ryder Cup captain Thomas Bjorn, who kept faith with the 2017 Masters champion despite Garcia only having one top-10 finish since April.
English pair Eddie Pepperell and Matt Wallace, who both missed out on a pick from Bjorn, shared the lead after bogey-free rounds of 64 at Dom Pedro Victoria Golf Course.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Vikings
Packers-Redskins Capsule
GREEN BAY (1-0-1) at WASHINGTON (1-1)Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, FoxOPENING LINE — Packers by 1½RECORD VS. SPREAD — Green Bay 0-1, Washington 1-1SERIES RECORD —…
Gophers
Recently retired Gophers football player Nick Connelly dies at 22
Connelly retired from the football team last season after suffering a concussion.
Gophers
Texas Tech's Alan Bowman leads Big 12's emerging young stars
Sure, Texas Tech coach Kliff Kingsbury is gushing about quarterback Alan Bowman's fast start. What surprises him most is the freshman's ability so far to limit his mistakes.
Wild
Wild's Dubnyk, Koivu, Parise set to make preseason debut vs. Stars
The Wild will roll out yet another new look when it hosts the Stars Thursday at Xcel Energy Center.
Golf
Garcia finds form in Portugal with Ryder Cup looming
Sergio Garcia shot a 5-under 66 and was two strokes off the first-round lead at the Portugal Masters on Thursday as the Spanish golfer looked to find some form in his final event before next week's Ryder Cup.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.