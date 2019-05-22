STRASBOURG, France — Fourth-seeded Caroline Garcia earned two wins Wednesday to reach the quarterfinals of the Internationaux de Strasbourg clay-court tournament.
The Frenchwoman first finished off her first-round match with Shelby Rogers, which had been suspended on Monday, then beat Rebecca Peterson of Sweden 6-2, 6-3 in the afternoon.
"I feel good. This morning, I was ready for a long day," Garcia said. "I was just focused on my first match, my last set, actually. I'm very happy with the way we managed the day at the office today."
Garcia will face teenager Marta Kostyuk for a semifinal spot.
Top-seeded Aryna Sabalenka also advanced with a 6-4, 6-3 win over qualifier Laura Siegemund.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Wild
Wild hires Mike Modano as executive advisor
The Hockey Hall of Famer will assist owner Craig Leipold and team president Matt Majka in an off-the-ice role starting Sept. 1.
Wolves
Towns misses out on All-NBA selection, $32 million in raises
Karl-Anthony Towns could not crack the All-NBA team this season, and that will have ramifications for the extension Towns signed in September and for the Wolves' salary cap.
Sports
St. Thomas vows to 'attack what's next' after being kicked out of MIAC
Options include finding a new Division III conference, jumping to Division II or beginning a climb to Division I, a process that would take 12 years.
Wolves
Lillard, Kemba, LeBron among noteworthy All-NBA picks
Giannis Antetokounmpo and James Harden were unanimous selections to an All-NBA team that could mean big payoffs for Damian Lillard and Kemba Walker.
Sports
Nadal opens bid for 12th French Open title against qualifier
Rafael Nadal will start his campaign for a record-extending 12th title at the French Open against a qualifier. And if he makes it to the second round of the clay-court Grand Slam, another qualifier will be waiting.