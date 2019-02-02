KING ABDULLAH ECONOMIC CITY, Saudi Arabia — Sergio Garcia was disqualified from the Saudi International tournament on Saturday for damaging two greens in frustration during his third round, and the Spaniard said he has apologized to fellow players for his actions.
The European Tour released a statement after Garcia finished his round, in which he shot a 1-over 71, and said the former Masters champion had been disqualified for "serious misconduct."
Garcia said "in frustration, I damaged a couple of greens, for which I apologize for, and I have informed my fellow players it will never happen again."
It wasn't immediately clear what the extent of the damage was, and on which greens it took place.
