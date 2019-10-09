SHEBOYGAN, Wis. — Sheboygan police say a city garbage truck hit and killed a 9-year-old boy as he rode his bicycle.
The crash happened around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday. Sheboygan Police Chief Christopher Domagalski says the truck was making a turn when it struck the boy, who was riding on a sidewalk.
The boy died at the scene. He was from Sheboygan. His name has not been released.
The Sheboygan Press reports the garbage truck was driven by a 35-year-old man who has worked for the city of Sheboygan for about two years. A 55-year-old man who has been employed by the city for more than 20 years was collecting trash from the back of the vehicle.
The Wisconsin State Patrol was contacted to investigate.
