NEW YORK — Gap Inc. says it no longer intends to spin off Old Navy as a separate entity.
The company said Thursday that its board scuttled the move after determining it would be too costly and complex, especially given the retailer's recent struggles.
The company announced in February 2019 that it planned to split into two publicly traded companies, one for its low-cost Old Navy brand and another for the Gap, Banana Republic and its lesser known brands like Athleta, Intermix and Hill City.
Like many mall-based clothing chains, San Francisco-based Gap Inc. is seeking ways to turn its business around.
Its stock was up about 7% in after-hours trading Thursday.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Business
Movies
NBC Peacock streamer to offer sneak peak of late-night TV
Paying subscribers of NBCUniversal's upcoming Peacock streaming service will get Premier League soccer matches unavailable on TV and late-night shows from Jimmy Fallon and Seth Meyers a few hours early.
TV & Media
Labor Department limits news outlets' use of embargoed data
The Labor Department will begin restricting news organizations' use of economic data by barring computers from the rooms where reporters receive such data before its public release, department officials announced Thursday.
Business
Starbucks, home of the $4 latte, is moving into poor areas
Starbucks has a point to prove: There's more to the company than selling $4 lattes to rich people.
Business
CSX 4Q profit declines 9% as railroad hauls less freight
CSX said its profit declined 9% in the fourth quarter as the railroad hauled 7% less freight.
National
Stock indexes rally to more record highs, led by tech gains
Another rally on Wall Street powered stock indexes to more records Thursday.The S&P 500, Dow Jones Industrial Average and Nasdaq composite notched all-time highs, extending…