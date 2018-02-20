NEW YORK — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Tuesday:
Rite Aid Corp., up 7 cents to $2.20
Grocery store company Albertsons agreed to buy more than 2,500 of Rite Aid's remaining stores.
Gap Inc., down $1.66 to $31.61
The retailer said Jeff Kirwan, the CEO of the Gap brand, is leaving the company.
Walmart Inc., down $10.67 to $94.11
The retailer posted a smaller-than-expected profit as growth in online sales slowed.
NXP Semiconductor NV, up $7.06 to $125.56
Qualcomm raised its bid for NXP to $127.50 a share, or more than $43 billion.
Fogo de Chao Inc., up $3 to $15.55
The steakhouse chain agreed to be taken private by Rhône Capital for $15.75 a share, or $445 million.
Genuine Parts Co., down $5.16 to $94.67
The auto and industrial parts company gave a disappointing profit forecast for 2018.
Kirkland's Inc., down $2.53 to $9.36
The home decor retailer said store traffic slowed down late in the fourth quarter and it had to offer more discounts.
MiMedx Group Inc., down $5.72 to $8.75
The biomaterials company delayed its fourth-quarter report and said it is investigating some of its sales and distribution practices.
