LOWELL, Mass. — Josh Gantz had 21 points as UMass-Lowell topped Albany 88-69 on Wednesday night.
Connor Withers had 19 points and five assists for UMass Lowell (12-17, 6-8 America East Conference). Christian Lutete added 16 points and nine rebounds. Obadiah Noel had 13 points and six rebounds. Gantz made 10 of 12 shots.
Ahmad Clark had 23 points and seven assists for the Great Danes (14-15, 7-7). He also committed seven turnovers. Antonio Rizzuto added 15 points.
The River Hawks leveled the season series against the Great Danes with the win. Albany defeated UMass Lowell 101-75 on Jan. 22.
UMass Lowell plays Vermont at home on Saturday. Albany plays Stony Brook at home on Saturday.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Gophers
No. 10 Creighton's streak puts 1st Big East title in sight
A season that started with low expectations could finish at unprecedented heights for Creighton.
Gophers
Dread's late 3 lifts No. 16 Penn State over Rutgers
Patrick Chambers wants No. 16 Penn State to develop a killer instinct.
Gophers
Souhan: Latest collapse could prevent Oturu, Carr from NCAA opportunity
The Gophers' epic loss to Maryland might seal their NCAA fate, and could limit the number of times we get to see Daniel Oturu and Marcus Carr together.
Gophers
Gophers women's basketball returns to Iowa, its house of horrors
The Gophers have lost nine straight in Iowa City since January of 2007.
Gophers
Gophers-Maryland men's basketball game recap
A look back at Wednesday's game.