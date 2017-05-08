Marcus Lemonis, who purchased 17 Gander Mountain stores earlier this month through his Camping World company, continued to tweet his intentions over the weekend about keeping other stores open.

In a tweet Monday morning that lists more than 30 stores remaining open, the Lakeville and Forest Lake stores got a green light. He asks followers to ignore recent news reports that all stores are closing. Even Gander Mountain's own website confused customers and employees over the weekend, stating that all 126 stores are closing. It was confusing because the outdoor goods retailer has 162 stores, not 126.

@marcusLemonis clarified that even stores with "closing" signs in their windows may remain open. "All stores are liquidating their inventory but not all stores are closing," he said in a tweet with a video clip on Sunday. "The liquidators bought the inventory and some stores will stay open even after the inventory is depleted.

About 70-75 stores or more are expected to remain open, subject to concessions by landlords.

"This company failed because it bought too much. It made some giant inventory mistakes," he commented in the video.

Minnesota has Gander Mountain locations in Lakeville, Forest Lake, Eden Prairie, Mankato, Maplewood, Woodbury, Baxter, Bemidji, Rochester, Blaine, Hermantown and St. Cloud.