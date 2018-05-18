The Gophers softball team staved off elimination with its 11-3 win over Boise State on Saturday in the NCAA regional tournament in Seattle. The victory earned the U another chance to best Texas, which it lost to 2-1 Friday.

Texas lost 2-1 to Washington to set up the rematch.

For ESPN subscribers, the game is scheduled to be broadcast on the Watch ESPN app and on ESPN's web site at 6:30 p.m.

The Gophers-Texas winner plays Washington Sunday at 6 p.m.

